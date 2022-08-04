4 Officers Involved In Breonna Taylor's Death Charged And Arrested

Four officers involved in the killing of Breonna Taylor have been charged and arrested. Former detectives Brett Hankison and Joshua Jaynes as well as Detective Kelly Hanna Goodlett and Sgt. Kyle Meany learned their fate on Thursday, Vice reports.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, Attorney General Merrick Garland said the charges include two counts of deprivation of civil rights against Hankison, who allegedly fired 10 shots through a window and glass door along the side of Taylor’s Louisville apartment.

The Department of Justice also confirmed that Jaynes, Goodlett, and Meany are being charged for conspiracy for violating Taylor’s Fourth Amendment rights. The officers, according to the department, drafted and submitted a false affidavit used to secure a search warrant for Taylor’s residence.

In addition to being accused for falsifying information, the officers face charges for an attempted coverup after the fact.

According to WLKY, Jaynes was fired after former police Chief Yvette Gentry said he lied on the application for the warrant which led officers to Taylor’s apartment in March 2020. Police shot multiple times when they arrived at the apartment and raided the home as part of a larger drug investigation.

Taylor, who was with her boyfriend at the apartment, died in her home after being shot.