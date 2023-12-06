4 Ohio routes, including Dayton, chosen as priorities as part of Amtrak expansion

The Department of Transportation has announced that Amtrak is closed to expanding in Ohio.

The Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) has chosen four Ohio routes as its priorities for expansion, according to Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown’s office.

Among the corridors that are getting funding is the Cleveland-Columbus-Dayton-Cincinnati route.

“(Tuesday’s) announcement is a great first step toward expanding Amtrak in Ohio,” said Brown. “Good Amtrak service shouldn’t be a privilege only for people on the coasts. These new routes would expand opportunity, help grow businesses, and create jobs, and connect communities in Ohio and across the Midwest.”

The other corridors are:

Cleveland-Toledo-Detroit

Chicago-Fort Wayne-Columbus-Pittsburgh, the Midwest Connect corridor via Lima, Kenton, Marysville, Columbus, Newark, Coshocton, Newcomerstown, Uhrichsville, and Steubenville in Ohio

Daily Cardinal Service, increasing service frequency from three days per week to daily on Amtrak’s current service to Cincinnati between New York City, Washington, DC, and Chicago, IL via the States of Virginia, West Virginia, Kentucky, Indiana, and Illinois

The FRA is providing $500,000 to each announced route, Senator Brown said.

In addition to the investment for planning, the corridor will receive priority in future funding competitions.