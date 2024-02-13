4 Ohio spots named among top romantic restaurants in the U.S.

If you’re still looking for the perfect spot to take your loved one to on Valentine’s Day, there’s a new list of top romantic restaurants that may help you.

Four restaurants in Ohio made the list of Top 100 Romantic Restaurants in the U.S., which was created by Open Table.

According to the list, the most romantic restaurants in Ohio are:

Carlo & Johnny – Cincinnati

Pier W – Cleveland

Primavista – Cincinnati

The Bistro at Gervasi Vineyard – Canton

To see the full list from Open Table, you can click here.