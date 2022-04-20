4-year-old was abandoned in freezing temperatures for hours by dad, Vermont cops say

A father is facing charges after police say he left his 4-year-old unattended for hours in freezing temperatures in Vermont.

On April 18 at about 10 a.m., the 4-year-old walked into a store crying, asking for their dad after spending the night alone in a vehicle, according to a news release from the Burlington Police Department.

Police said the child was shivering, with blue lips and chattering teeth. The 4-year-old was only wearing shorts, a T-shirt and winter boots with no socks, according to the release, before witnesses wrapped the child in thick clothing to warm up.

Authorities said that temperatures were as low as 33 degrees.

The father of the child had been taken to a hospital hours before at 4:30 a.m. when he was found intoxicated about half a mile from where the child was found, police said.

The man appeared “disoriented” and was trying to access a building, according to authorities.

The father had fallen asleep in a hospital waiting area after he was discharged, officers said.

The father was arrested on a charge of cruelty to a child, and authorities said he was released on a condition of no contact with his 4-year-old. The child was reunited with family members, police said.

The investigation is ongoing, according to the release.

Parents left 2-year-old child alone in freezing car to go skiing, Vermont police say

Foster mom, teacher charged with cruelty to children, Georgia cops say

Mom’s boyfriend accused of horrific abuse in 3-year-old’s death, Michigan cops say

House fire that killed 10-year-old uncovers harrowing child abuse claims, GA cops say