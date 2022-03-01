4-year-old who accidentally shot himself outside Georgia grocery store dies





Authorities say a four-year-old child has died after he accidentally shot himself outside a grocery store in Georgia, NBC News reported.

In a news release on Tuesday, the DeKalb County Police Department (DCPD) said the accidental shooting occurred after Miyell Hernandez, along with his mother and two of his relatives arrived at a Publix store on Sunday.

Hernandez's mother went into the supermarket alone and left the children inside the vehicle by themselves, per police.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Hernandez then got his hands on a firearm in the vehicle, with authorities saying they believe the child accidentally shot himself around 5 p.m.

Hernandez's 13-year-old relative, who had been in the car with him, ran into the Publix to call for help. Hernandez was then rushed to a nearby medical facility where he later died from his injuries, according to NBC News.

"Our hearts and thoughts go out to the Hernandez family," DeKalb County Police Chief Mirtha Ramos said in a statement, per NBC News. "We're imploring gun owners to always keep their guns safe and secure."

The Dekalb County Police Department said it plans to hold an event later this month that will offer free gun locks and tips for secure storage, the outlet reported.

Hernandez's death comes after another 4-year-old child in Louisiana fatally shot himself last month after finding a loaded firearm in the back seat of a vehicle he was in as his mother and a friend smoked marijuana in the front, per NBC News.

According to a count from nonprofit organization Everytown for Gun Safety, 13 have died and 18 others have been injured in 30 unintentional shootings by children since the year began.

Hernandez's grandmother April Griffin told the Journal-Constitution that she had a close relationship with the 4-year-old, adding that the family was planning a trip to Walt Disney World over the summer.

"He's innocent and he's so pure," Griffin said. "Even though he's not here, we know he went to heaven. We know it."