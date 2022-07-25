4-year-old was asleep with siblings last time she was seen alive. Cold case reward upped

The last time Dannarriah Finley was seen alive, authorities say she was sleeping with siblings and cousins in her mother’s Texas home.

It has been more than 20 years since the 4-year-old disappeared on July 4, 2002.

Three days later, her body was found “mostly nude and partially decomposed” near a dredge pipeline ditch in an area known as Pleasure Island. That’s about 30 miles away from her mom’s home in Orange.

Dannarriah had been raped and killed a few weeks before she was to turn 5, KBMT reported. Authorities believe someone took her from her bedroom overnight.

“Despite intensive investigation into what happened to the young girl, this case remains unsolved,” the Texas Department of Public Safety said in a July 22 update.

Officials have been offering a $3,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the child’s homicide — that’s the amount “routinely offered” on Texas Rangers’ Cold Case website.

In hopes of solving the cold case two decades later, authorities have doubled the reward to $6,000.

To be eligible for the increased reward, the tipster must submit information leading to an arrest before Texas Rangers feature their next cold case. Officials did not say when that might be, but cases are typically “featured bi-monthly in an effort to generate new investigative leads and attention to these cold cases.”

The Texas Department of Public Safety did not immediately respond to a request for more information on July 25.

To be eligible for a cash reward, tipsters must provide information to authorities through the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-8477. Callers may remain anonymous.

