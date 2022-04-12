4-year-old autistic boy found dead in pond after wandering from home

A 4-year-old Georgia boy with autism drowned in a pond after wandering off from his home.

Kyuss Williams went missing from his Stone Mountain home in the suburbs of Atlanta around 6:20 p.m. on Monday and was found early Tuesday morning in a nearby body of water.

Dekalb County police began searching for the boy immediately and recovered him around 2:30 a.m.

No foul play is suspected and no charges have been filed. Investigators are operating under the assumption that he accidentally drowned.

It’s unclear how Kyuss left the house, but police said their investigation is ongoing.

“We extend our condolences to the ... family during this time and we thank everyone who worked to find him,” police said.