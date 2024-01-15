4-year-old boy died following accidental shooting on South 37th Street in Chickasaw
4-year-old boy died following accidental shooting on South 37th Street in Chickasaw
Lost Boys Interactive is the latest studio to face cost-cutting measures.
Ten teams ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 lost at least one game, including two of the three final undefeated teams that were ranked in the top five.
Get these soft, breathable, 'hotel quality' winners for almost 80% off (!) while you can.
This is the lowest price ever for the Gold Bond favorite — and it's earned over 19,000 flawless reviews on Amazon.
Bill Gates weighs in on the falling budgets tied to healthcare improvement.
Osaka has played just three matches in the last 15 months and wasn't able to win her first Grand Slam match since becoming a mother.
"It keeps my makeup looking bright and beautiful all day long," the actress shared. Bonus: It's on sale!
The bark of the 'Mexican skin tree' is known for its regenerative properties.
Volvo released sketches of an off-roader it experimented with in the 1970s. The two-door model never received the green light for production.
From a handy electric scrubber to a bestselling knife set, you're sure to find something on this list worth adding to your cart.
More than 27,000 shoppers agree with the legendary performer — and at over 40% off, the savings are un-'Believe'-able.
If you know a senior who relies on you for tech troubles, one of these free services could help take some of the stress off of you.
NASCAR will launch its version of the highly popular F1 series "Drive to Survive" on January 30. It's called "Full Speed," and will be on Netflix.
A Justice Department lawsuit would pose a major threat to the various revenue streams of the world's second-most valuable public company.
Issues are driving young voters to the polls more than political candidates themselves.
Nikon has taken its imaging and AI prowess in a unexpected direction with a new system that can alert farmers if a cow is about to give birth.
A four day trading week awaits US investors looking to build on positive momentum gathered during the first full trading week of 2024.
LG is already one of the most prolific EV battery manufacturers in the US, but it wants to build the devices that charge them, too.
LG Electronics has opened its first electric vehicle (EV) charger facility outside of South Korea -- in Fort Worth, Texas -- to capture a share of North America's competitive EV charging market. Its new EV charging station factory, spanning 59,202 square feet, has the capacity to produce more than 10,000 chargers per year, LG said in the company's statement Monday. LG has started manufacturing 11-kilowatt EV chargers in Texas.
FedEx on Sunday announced that it will launch its own ecommerce platform this fall. Called "fdx," it's being billed as an online shopping hub that will provide end-to-end solutions for sellers, from reaching customers to order fulfillment.