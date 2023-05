A child has drowned after falling into a community pool in Raleigh, according to police.

Police said they responded to a report of a juvenile drowning at 5000 Evergreen Forest Way in the Falls Creek Apartment Homes just before 8 a.m. Tuesday.

A report by news gathering partner ABC11 identified the child as a 4-year-old boy.

Police have not yet released the child’s name or how the child ended up in the pool.