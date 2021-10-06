4-year-old boy hurt in hit-and-run in North Mayfair, driver later cited

A 4-year-old boy was struck by a fleeing vehicle in a hit-and-run on the city’s North Side Tuesday night, according to Chicago police.

The boy had been crossing the street with a family member in the 5200 block of North Pulaski Road, just north of West Foster Avenue and Gomper’s Park, around 7:30 p.m., police said.

The boy was taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital where he had been listed in good condition, officials said.

Although the driver of the vehicle initially drove off after striking the child, authorities said the driver later went to the police station for the 17th District.

The driver was issued two citations, police spokeswoman Kellie Bartoli said. One was for failing to exercise due care with a pedestrian in the roadway and the other was for failing to stop and render aid or provide their information, she said.

