4-year-old boy killed in Suffolk shooting

A 4-year-old boy died in a shooting Sunday night in Suffolk, police said.

Police responded to the 200 block of Pine Street following a report of a shooting at 9:01 p.m. First responders found the boy in a residence and treated him for his injuries on the scene before taking him to a local hospital, where he died.

No further details about the circumstances of this shooting have been made available.

Police have a suspect in custody but have not released their name. The investigation is ongoing.

Gavin Stone, 757-712-4806, gavin.stone@virginimedia.com