4-year-old boy left standing on sidewalk by 14-year-old carjacker, Tennessee cops say

A bewildered 4-year-old was booted from his family’s idling car by a brazen carjacker, and investigators say the culprit was 14 years old, according to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department in Tennessee.

The 4-year-old boy’s mother was not far away and she ran to his aid as the car sped away, police said in a news release.

It happened at 5:40 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, when the car was “left running and unattended” at the Hamilton Crossing strip mall in the Antioch area of southeast Nashville, police said.

“The child was left on the sidewalk, unharmed,” police said. “When the child’s mother saw what had happened, she called police.”

Her Chevrolet Cruze was later spotted by a police helicopter pilot, who coordinated a ground pursuit over nearly 3 miles on city streets.

When the 14-year-old driver refused to stop, spike strips were used to puncture the tires near an Interstate 24 exit, police said.

“The teen fled on foot and was taken into custody,” police said. “During an interview, he admitted that he took the car after removing the child.”

The teenager faces a carjacking charge and his case is being handled through Nashville’s juvenile court system, officials said.

