4-year-old boy and his mom are missing after she posted she didn’t want to live, cops say

Miami police say a 4-year-old may be in danger after his mother — who they say may suffer from mental illness — picked him up from school Tuesday and disappeared.

“The mother wrote a post on Social Media to the effect that she didn’t want to live anymore,” said Michael Vega, a police spokesman. “She picked up the child early from school and is not answering her phone.”

According to police, Tramika Williams, 27, picked up her son Isiah at about noon in Overtown.

Isiah is 3 feet tall, weighs 28 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen in a red shirt, blue jeans and black and red Nike Jordan sneakers.

Williams was last seen in a lime green and black romper.

Anyone with information is asked to call 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.