4-year-old boy shot by 9-year-old brother with unsecured gun
A 4-year-old boy was hospitalized in temporary serious condition after he was shot by his older brother in Detroit Thursday, police said.
A 4-year-old boy was hospitalized in temporary serious condition after he was shot by his older brother in Detroit Thursday, police said.
Safety Ronnie Caldwell had 42 tackles during the 2022 season. He was reportedly shot and killed early Thursday morning.
A “‘diesel-powered” automobile, and not an EV, sparked the big 1,500-car fire earlier this week at Luton airport’s parking lot near London.
The Rockets' $80 million man has developed a sort of reputation.
Two days after EU Commissioner Thierry Breton sent an "urgent" letter to Elon Musk over X's handling of misinformation, the governing body has opened a probe into the platform formerly known as Twitter.
Hitting on those super-late draft picks could pay off in a big way. Here are the players to consider this fantasy basketball season.
The latest inflation report suggests a November rate pause by the Fed, but also raises the chance of a December hike.
It’s week two of the Sam Bankman-Fried trial and I’m writing this live from outside the Southern District of New York courthouse where the case is taking place. Tuesday was a slower day filled with technical details, but that changed on Wednesday and Thursday when Caroline Ellison, ex-CEO of Alameda Research, took the stand to testify. Alameda is a big player in the trial as it’s the crypto hedge fund sister company of FTX.
For all intents and purposes, it appeared that Lulia Pugachev was driving a Florida Highway Patrol trooper’s Dodge cruiser. Which she was not.
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced today that Threads, Instagram's Twitter-like app, is rolling out an edit button. Unlike X (formerly Twitter), which only added an edit button last year and then locked it behind a subscription, Threads is rolling out the edit button to users at no extra charge. The edit button is available on mobile and the web, and comes around three months after the social network first launched.
Google's AI-powered search feature, SGE (Search Generative Experience), is gaining some new skills, starting today. The AI feature, which introduces a conversational mode in Search, is now going to be able to generate images using prompts directly in SGE similar to rival Bing's support of OpenAI's DALLE-E 3. In addition, SGE will now allow users to write drafts within SGE where you can customize the output to be longer or shorter or change the tone of the writing to be more serious or casual. The new features come on the heels of a series of rapid-fire updates to SGE as the pace of AI technology development quickens.
Mark Zuckerberg revealed that Threads is rolling out two new features starting today: an edit button and the option to post voice clips.
David Zucker and Jim Abrahams share tales contained in the pages of their new book "Surely You Can't Be Serious: The True Story of Airplane!"
We've got another fun collection of games ahead in Week 7 of the college football season.
Get a head start on updating your fall and winter wardrobe with the best boot deals at Nordstrom Rack. Shop UGG, Jeffrey Campbell, Marc Fisher, Veronica Beard and more.
As long as you've opted-in to Google SGE, the search bar will double as a generative AI image prompt.
Debris is piling up in Earth's orbit from decades of launches. Companies like Astroscale and ClearSpace are developing ways to remove some of that junk.
Russian athletes were allowed to compete at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics as part of the ROC.
The average rate on the 30-year fixed mortgage jumped to 7.57% this week from 7.49% a week prior, according to Freddie Mac.
Cassandra Peterson reveals the essential ingredients behind her famous alter ego as "Elvira: Mistress of the Dark" turns 35.
October Prime Day is over, but you can still score these amazing cordless vacuum deals. Get up to $700 off these best sellers.