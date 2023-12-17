4-year-old boy shot and killed during road rage incident in Lancaster
A 4-year-old boy was shot and killed Friday in a road rage incident in Lancaster, according to the sheriff's department.
As the world's largest AI conference, NeurIPS, got underway in sunny New Orleans, Google shared more on Gemini, its flagship AI model family -- and lots happened elsewhere. In this edition of WiR, we cover Cruise slashing 24% of its driverless workforce (and, relatedly, Tesla's autopilot recall), Twitch's new nudity policy conundrum, Adobe's updated app design language and Instagram launching a generative AI–powered background editor.
Google will soon allow users to store their location data on their devices rather than on Google's servers, effectively ending a long-running surveillance practice that allowed police and law enforcement to tap Google's vast banks of location data to identify potential criminals. The use of so-called "geofence warrants" have exploded in recent years, in large part thanks to the ubiquity of smartphones coupled with hungry data companies like Google vacuuming up and storing huge amounts of its users' location data, which becomes obtainable by law enforcement requests.
Ken Goldberg is a professor and the William S. Floyd Jr. Distinguished Chair in Engineering at UC Berkeley, a co-founder and chief scientist at robotics parcel sorting startup Ambidextrous and a fellow at IEEE. What role(s) will generative AI play in the future of robotics? Large language models like ChatGPT can allow robots and humans to communicate in natural language.
