4-year-old boy waiting for back-to-school haircut is shot in barbershop, PA cops say

A 4-year-old boy was shot inside a barbershop as he was waiting to get his back-to-school haircut, Pennsylvania reports say.

The Philadelphia shooting happened around 5:15 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28, the day before the first day of school in the city. There were reportedly several children inside the business at the time of the shooting.

The suspect fired at least three shots as he was arguing with someonein the back of the shop, WTXF reported. One of the bullets struck the 4-year-old in the shoulder, police said.

“You have a situation where you have children just waiting to prepare themselves for the next day of school,” police inspector D.F. Pace said, according to KYW. “As a matter of fact, one of the mothers was so traumatized that she said there’s no way her children are going to be able to go to school tomorrow.”

As the boy’s father was driving the 4-year-old to a hospital, he crashed his vehicle about two miles from the barbershop, WCAU reported. The other driver in the crash took the father and boy to the hospital in his vehicle.

“That gentleman took the kids and put (them) in the white car and then they all drove off,” Rasheeta Patterson, who witnessed the crash, told WPVI.

The 4-year-old was listed in stable condition at a Philadelphia hospital, according to police. No arrests have been announced as of Aug. 29 and no weapons have been recovered, police said.

