4-year-old child drowns in Southwest Decatur

Apr. 28—A 4-year-old boy drowned this afternoon in Southwest Decatur, authorities said.

Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn said the victim, Moises Castro Gutierrez, died at the Parkway Hospital. He pronounced the child dead at 1:29 p.m. He said the child was suffering from cardiac arrest before his death.

Decatur police and Chunn ruled the death accidental.

Decatur police said the boy was found in a pool behind a residence in the 1700 block of Westmead Street Southwest about 1 p.m.

Police had no further details.