4-year-old child fatally struck by pickup truck on East Side identified

The Franklin County Coroner's Office has identified the 4-year-old girl fatally struck Sunday by a pickup truck.

A girl who died after being hit by a pickup truck Sunday on Columbus' East Side has been identified.

Elaina Kennedy, 4, died at Nationwide Children's Hospital at 7:55 p.m., a spokesman for the Franklin County Coroner's Office confirmed Wednesday.

Columbus police said the accident occurred just after 7 p.m. on the 2800 block of East 6th Avenue after a Ford pickup truck had stopped and children exited the vehicle.

Police said that as the vehicle was pulling away, Kennedy ran in front of the pickup truck and was struck.

Police originally incorrectly identified the victim as a 6-year-old child.

An investigation into the incident is continuing by the Columbus police Accident Investigation Unit.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: 4-yr-old child fatally struck by pickup truck on East Sde identified