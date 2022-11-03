4-year-old child shot to death in southeast Charlotte, CMPD says
A four-year-old child died from a gunshot wound Wednesday night in southeast Charlotte, CMPD said in an update.
Officers responded to a shooting at about 7:30 p.m. in the 1900 block of Charleston Place Lane off Monroe Road.
Officers discovered the child with a gunshot wound.
MEDIC took the child to a hospital where they died.
Initially, CMPD said the child died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Officers are still investigating the official cause of death.
Police are not looking for anyone else connected to this incident.
No further information has been released.
