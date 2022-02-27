4-year-old child wandered off from home and drowned in a nearby canal, Miami-Dade cops say

A 4-year-old boy drowned in the canal behind his Naranja area home Saturday afternoon, Miami-Dade police say.

Once the family noticed the boy, who Miami police say had special needs, wasn’t inside their home in the 14100 block of Southwest 280th Terrace, they called police and started searching the area. Miami-Dade police divers found his body in the canal.

“It appears in the fraction of a second, the child was able to exit the front door of the residence,” Miami-Dade Det. Alvaro Zabaleta told media on the scene. “It’s a very tragic day. The community lost a 4-year-old. He probably didn’t know what he was doing.”

Miami-Dade police didn’t give the boy’s name. A WSVN-Channel 7 report said he was named “Benjamin.”

Two children and a man drown in a pool at a Hollywood home, police say