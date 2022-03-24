4-year-old in critical condition, 3 others stable following Tanger Outlets shooting

A woman, two teenagers and a 4-year-old boy remain hospitalized following a Wednesday shooting at Tanger Outlets mall in Glendale, officer Tiffany Ngalula with the Glendale Police Department said in a Thursday news conference.

The woman and the two teens are in stable condition while the 4-year-old boy is in critical condition, Ngalula said. Their identities were not released.

Ngalula said the shooting started following an altercation between three teenagers at the mall.

Glendale police had said in a Wednesday news conference the altercation started between a "young man" and two juveniles. However, police announced on Thursday the "young man" is a 17-year-old teenager. The other two teenagers are 15 and 16 years old.

Two people walk away from the Western entrance of Tanger Outlet after a shooting near 95th and Glendale Avenues on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, in Glendale.

The three teenagers previously knew each other, but their relationship was unclear, Ngalula said.

Ngalula said the 17-year-old pulled out a handgun during the confrontation and started shooting at the other two teenagers. The 15-year-old pulled out another handgun and shot back, striking the 4-year-old, a 27-year-old woman who was identified by police as the boy's mom, and the 17-year-old.

The three individuals were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries by the Peoria Fire Department, Ngalula sad.

According to Ngalula, the 17-year-old was shopping with the child and his mother. The relationship between them was not clear, police said.

The other two teenagers were also taken to the hospital. Ngalula said police were informed the two teenagers were struck by gunfire, however, police confirmed on Thursday only the 15-year-old suffered gunshot trauma and the 16-year-old was not injured.

Ngalula said there are no suspects at large and the teenagers are not currently in custody as police continue to investigate what caused the shooting.

Ngalula said the 17-year-old teenager could likely face felony charges, "especially with a 17-year-old, if they're close to turning 18, that is common practice," she said.

Story continues

Reach breaking news reporter Laura Daniella Sepulveda at lsepulveda@lavozarizona.com or on Twitter @lauradnews.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: 4 people remain at the hospital following Tanger Outlets shooting