HOLLAND TWP. — A four-year-old remains in critical condition following a rollover crash in Holland Township on Tuesday, Feb. 13.

Deputies from the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office responded to the crash on I-196 near Adams Street shortly before 6 p.m.

The vehicles involved were a Dodge van, driven by a 45-year-old Holland man, and a Toyota sedan, driven by a 42-year-old Alto man. The van rolled over as a result of the crash.

A four-year-old boy was ejected and taken to the hospital in critical condition, while the driver and a 30-year-old female passenger suffered minor injures. A three-year-old girl in the van was uninjured.

Subscribe: Get all your breaking news and unlimited access to our local coverage

The driver of the sedan was also uninjured.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Ottawa County Central Dispatch at 1-800-249-0911 or Silent Observer at 877-88-SILENT.

— Cassandra Lybrink is the local editor of The Holland Sentinel. Contact her at clybrink@hollandsentinel.com. Follow her on Twitter @CassLybrink.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: 4-year-old in critical condition after rollover crash in Holland Township