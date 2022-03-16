4-year-old dead after drowning in Port St. Lucie neighborhood pool, police say

PORT ST. LUCIE — A 4-year-child is dead after drowning in a pool in a Port St. Lucie residential community, police said.

A family member found the child underwater Tuesday at the Newport Isles community pool, got the child out of the water and immediately started CPR before first responders arrived, said Sgt. John Dellacroce, spokesperson for Port St. Lucie police.

Newport Isles is in the 1800 block of Southwest Gatlin Boulevard.

More: Club Med Sandpiper Bay employee drowns near resort boat docks, Port St. Lucie police said

More: Two young siblings die days after being found submerged in Jensen Beach residential pool

Police arrived around 5:44 p.m. Tuesday and continued life-saving measures, Dellacroce said.

Fire Rescue arrived and continued to try and resuscitate the child and transported him to a local hospital, where the child was pronounced dead.

Police did not release the name of the child or of his family members

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this extremely difficult time," Dellacroce said. "A PSLPD victim’s advocate and chaplain responded to the scene to provide resources to the family."

Mauricio La Plante is a TCPalm breaking news reporter. Follow him on Twitter @mslaplantenews or email him at Mauricio.LaPlante@TCPalm.com.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: 4-year-old child dead after drowning in Port St. Lucie