4-year-old dead after shooting in Louisville's Chickasaw neighborhood

A child was shot on Louisville's West End Saturday afternoon, Louisville Metro Police reported.

The 4-year-old later died after being taken to Norton Children's Hospital, according to Dwight Mitchell, an LMPD spokesman.

Police responded to the call at 3:50 p.m. in the 800 block of S. 37th Street, in the city's Chickasaw neighborhood. They found the child suffering from a gunshot wound.

Mitchell said the department's homicide unit is conducting the investigation and all parties involved in the incident had been accounted for.

