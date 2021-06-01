4-year-old dies in car accident in Dalton

Jun. 1—A 4-year-old boy died after being hit by a car Sunday near his home in Dalton, Georgia, in what police are calling a tragic accident.

Bruce Frazier, spokesman with the city of Dalton, said in a news release Tuesday morning that all indications from the Dalton Police Department's investigation show charges are not expected in the case.

The accident happened on the 500 block of North Selvidge Street at about 5:30 p.m. The driver of a 2011 Ford Edge had just pulled out of a driveway nearby and was starting to drive south toward Chattanooga Avenue. The driver passed a vehicle that was parked alongside the curb when the child, Breyson Chun Gabriel, "apparently stepped into the roadway in front of the vehicle and was hit," according to the news release.

Gabriel's father had crossed the street moments before to speak to neighbors. Police say they believe the boy was either trying to follow his dad or could have been trying to retrieve his yellow ball that was found in the roadway.

The boy was taken to Hamilton Medical Center and pronounced dead shortly after the incident, according to Frazier. The driver cooperated with investigating officers.

The investigation is not complete, but there is no indication of fault on the part of the driver and charges are not expected, according to police.

Contact Patrick Filbin at pfilbin@timesfreepress.com or 423-757-6476. Follow him on Twitter @PatrickFilbin.