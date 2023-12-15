4-year-old dies in Lexington County house fire. SLED, Fire Marshal investigate

A 4-year-old boy was killed in a house fire in Lexington County Thursday night, according to local officials.

The Lexington County Fire Service responded to a structure fire with a possible entrapment around 6:30 p.m. at the 400 block of Peak Copper Court, in the Boiling Springs area.

Firefighters arrived within four minutes of the call for help, and found a two-story home occupied by a family of five: two adults and three children, according to a news release from Lexington County spokesperson Jessica Imbimbo.

The house had “heavy fire” showing from the roof and the back of the house, according to the news release.

Firefighters began searching the home and extinguishing the fire. The blaze was brought under control just before 8 p.m., officials said.

No other injuries were reported. Neither the child’s identity nor other information about his family was provided.

The Red Cross is assisting the family, according to the news release.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, the State Fire Marshals Office, the Lexington County Fire Service and the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department are investigating the cause and origin of the fire.