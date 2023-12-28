4-year-old dies after stopping breathing at Kennewick motel. Police say its manslaughter

A 4-year-old girl is dead in what Kennewick police say is a case of manslaughter.

Someone called 911 about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday to report that the girl had stopped breathing at the Econo Lodge on 300 North Ely Street.

Police and firefighters tried to resuscitate her and rushed her to a local hospital, where she died.

Detectives were then called to the motel to investigate.

Kennewick officers booked Judy Bernice Bribiescas, 39, into the Benton County jail early Thursday morning on investigation of first-degree manslaughter and misdemeanor drug offenses. However, police have not confirmed if her arrest is connected to the girl’s death.