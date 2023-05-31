4-year-old dies in ‘targeted’ shooting at red light, TN cops say. ‘Broken to my core’

A 4-year-old girl has died after suffering a gunshot wound to the head in a “targeted” shooting, Nashville police said.

Taliyah Frazier was riding in the backseat of a Chevrolet Malibu with twin 2-year-old boys, driven by the twins’ father on Tuesday, May 30, when they stopped at a red light, Nashville Police said in a May 31 news release.

Another car stopped next to them, and two men got out of the vehicle, police said.

The men “fired multiple rounds at and into the Malibu,” police said, in what they are calling a “non-random, targeted shooting.”

One of the rounds struck Taliyah in the head, according to the news release. Another grazed the head of one of the twins.

The 22-year-old father quickly sped away and continued about three miles to a dollar store where the children’s mother worked, police said.

There, police and paramedics responded to the parking lot with aid.

Taliyah died of her gunshot wound on May 31, police said.

“God gave me 4 good years that I will (forever) cherish and remember, it hit different when it’s your Grandbaby, you always have a special place in my (heart),” Taliyah’s grandmother said in a May 31 Facebook post. “All our laughs, smiles you brought me joy along with the rest of my kids … My heart is Broken to my core.”

Police said the investigation was ongoing and did not release any information on the suspects.

