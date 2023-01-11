4-year-old discovered missing after postal carrier finds her sister, Oklahoma cops say

A postal carrier spotted a 5-year-old girl outside her home and reported the incident to an Oklahoma police department, then authorities learned the child’s younger sister was missing.

The Cyril Police Department was notified about the unattended child at about 2 p.m. Tuesday, January 10, according to a news release from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

A search began for the girl’s sister — Athena Brownfield, 4 — but investigators have been unable to find her, authorities said.

“This is a very active and ongoing investigation, and right now our top priority is locating her. And sorting out who’s responsible will come next,” Brook Arbeitman with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation told KOCO. “We need to find this little girl. She’s on her own in the elements. So, is that endangered? Yeah. But is she the victim of physical harm? That’s yet to be determined.”

Athena has “limited verbal skills,” officials said, according to the outlet.

The agency is asking people and businesses with video doorbell cameras in Cyril to notify law enforcement at Family Life Church.

“Additionally, community members are encouraged to search their own property for Athena,” officials said. “Please do not self deploy to search anything other than your own property. If you want to assist in the search effort, please come to the Command Post at Family Life Church.”

Athena was last seen wearing a pink butterfly sweater and pink pants, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Cyril, in Caddo County, is about 70 miles southwest of Oklahoma City.