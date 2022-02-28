4-year-old fatally shot in car parked outside Publix grocery store, Georgia police say

A 4-year-old Georgia boy is dead after an accidental shooting in the parking lot of a Publix grocery store over the weekend, according to DeKalb County police.

Authorities said the child was with a relative in a car parked outside the Publix on Panola Road in DeKalb County on Sunday, Feb. 27, when he was shot. Officers were alerted to the shooting just after 5 p.m.

The child was taken to a hospital where he died, authorities said. No other injuries were reported.

Police haven’t named the boy or the family member who was in the car with him, according to WSB-TV. Authorities are investigating what led to the shooting, and no arrests have been made as of Monday, Feb. 28.

Sunday’s shooting marked the second in five days that has killed an Atlanta-area child, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. At least six kids younger than 18 have died as a result of gun violence in metro Atlanta so far this year, according to the newspaper.

In January, a 6-month-old boy was killed when bullets ripped through the back seat of his mother’s car during a drive-by shooting in Atlanta, McClatchy News previously reported. The child’s mother told officials she became caught in the crossfire of two groups who were shooting at each other.

Atlanta police arrested a 22-year-old in that case, charging him with felony murder and aggravated assault.

The accidental shooting remains under investigation.

DeKalb County is about 17 miles northeast of downtown Atlanta.

Brothers, ages 8 and 10, shot sitting in car after mom’s fight, Alabama cops say

4-year-old shoots self in car while mom smokes weed in front seat, Louisiana cops say

6-year-old boy dies in drive-by shooting while playing at Mississippi park, cops say