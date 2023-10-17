4-year-old finds gun in teacher assistant's backpack at San Marcos prekindergarten school

A former teacher's assistant at a pre-kindergarten school in San Marcos will be charged with unlawfully carrying a weapon in a gun-free zone after a 4-year-old boy found a loaded gun in the adult's bag last week, police said.

San Marcos police responded to the incident on Oct. 12 at Bonham Pre-Kindergarten after being notified that the boy pulled out a firearm that was left unsecured in a teacher assistant's backpack and then placed the gun on a table inside the classroom.

The teacher removed the students from the classroom after seeing the firearm and notified the school marshal, who removed it from the classroom and notified the San Marcos Police Department. Officers found the gun was loaded, although no shots were fired and no one was injured, according to police.

"The school marshal and Bonham administration immediately contacted the San Marcos Police Department to handle the instructional assistant, begin the investigation, and properly handle the firearm," a letter sent to parents stated.

The person who allegedly brought the gun is no longer employed by the school district.

In a statement provided to the American-Statesman, police said they are charging the teacher's assistant, whose name they are withholding until the charge is filed, with unlawfully carrying a weapon in a gun-free zone.

Andrew Fernandez, chief of communications for the San Marcos school district, said the teacher's assistant had worked there for about a year.

The parents of the boy who found the gun told KVUE that they were temporarily taking him out of the school.

The Bonham school had intended to have a family night the day of the event, but it was canceled due to the incident, according to a letter sent to parents.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: 4-year-old finds gun in San Marcos teacher assistant's backpack