4-year-old found dead in closet; Mississippi woman in custody

A woman has been arrested by the Greenville Police Department in connection to the death of a 4-year-old.

According to a press release, Catrica Hardy, 34, faces a charge of manslaughter and child deprivation of necessaries with substantial harm.

On Sunday afternoon, authorities said the department received a call about the welfare concern of a child in the 2000 block of Johnnie Lane, Greenville.

When officers arrived at the scene, they made contact with a parent of the child. The parent told officers that they have not seen the child for weeks.

According to officials, the parent came to the resident to speak with a relative who was keeping the child.

Authorities said they were then led to a closet where the remains of the child were found.

The child's body has been sent to the crime lab for an autopsy, according to the news release.

Hardy is being held in the Washington County Regional Correctional Facility, where she is awaiting her initial appearance.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: 4-year-old child found dead in closet; Mississippi woman arrested