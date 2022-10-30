4-year-old found dead in pond hours after vanishing from front yard, Iowa cops say

A missing 4-year-old boy was found dead in a pond, according to Iowa officials.

The boy was last seen around 3:45 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, in the front yard of his house near Fairbank, which is about 50 miles northwest of Cedar Rapids, Buchanan County deputies said in a news release. He was reported missing to officials around 5 p.m.

Deputies, along with officials from other local agencies, began an extensive search of the child’s home, surrounding fields, ditches, structures and ponds, according to the sheriff’s office. Officials used manpower, UTVs, drones, thermal imaging and ”other available resources” in their search.

Around 11:40 p.m., the child was found dead in a nearby pond, deputies say.

While deputies say they do not suspect foul play, the investigation is ongoing. The Office of the Iowa State Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy.

Lost 3-year-old spends 15 hours alone in freezing Utah temperatures, family says

Struggling toddler pulled from water after kayaking accident that killed 2 in Colorado

4-year-old girl missing for months rescued during traffic stop, Texas police say