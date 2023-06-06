4-year-old found dead in pond after family dog is seen swimming alone, Florida cops say

A 4-year-old girl who went missing while visiting family in Kissimmee was found dead and submerged in a nearby retention pond, Florida deputies say.

They responded to the area at about 7 p.m. on June 5 after the girl was reported missing, according to a statement from the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.

The child had last been seen in the backyard with a family dog, deputies say. Family members said she vanished minutes later, and the dog was seen swimming in the nearby pond, according to the sheriff’s office.

Multiple agencies responded, including bloodhound units, aviation units, Osceola County Fire Rescue and the Orlando Fire Department dive team, the statement says. Divers found the child’s body submerged in the pond.

“No signs of foul play were observed on the scene,” deputies say.

The sheriff’s office called the child’s death a “tragic accident.”

The office did not release her name.

Kissimmee is about 20 miles south of Orlando.

Paddleboarder finds body of missing 19-year-old swimmer in water, Florida cops say

16-year-olds drown after being swept away in river’s current, Indiana officials say

Body of 76-year-old angler found after parkgoer hears cries for help, Iowa officials say