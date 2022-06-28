4-year-old found walking alone wearing just underpants, backpack; APD asks for help to identify him

Atlanta Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a child found wandering alone wearing just underpants on Glenwood Ave. Tuesday morning.

Police believe the child is four years old and that his first name is Jordan. It’s possible the child’s mother’s name is Katy.

The child was found walking alone on the 800 block of Glenwood Ave. wearing only Spiderman underpants and carrying a gray and blue backpack.

The area is near a busy shopping strip in Glenwood Park with several townhome complexes and a Kroger.

He’s described as 3 feet 5 inches tall with brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone who recognizes the child or knows where his parents might be is asked to call 911 or contact Detective Williams Walters at 404-546-4260.