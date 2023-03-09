4-year-old girl, adult hospitalized after crash in Worcester

WORCESTER — A crash Wednesday afternoon on Webster Street sent a 4-year-old girl and an adult man to the hospital, according to police.

At around 1 p.m. Wednesday, officers were dispatched to the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Webster Street. The girl and the adult man who went to the hospital were in the same vehicle.

Police arrested Gary Lemieux, a 54-year-old Leicester man who had been driving a second vehicle, after an investigation determined that he left the crash scene on foot, Worcester police spokesperson Lt. Sean Murtha said.

Lemieux, who was located nearby, was charged with leaving the scene of an accident with injury.

He was arraigned in Worcester District Court Thursday morning, where he was released on personal recognizance and a not guilty plea was entered on his behalf.

According to court records, Lemieux was identified by witnesses as driving a white pickup truck that sustained heavy front end damage. The other man and the girl were occupants of an SUV with right side damage.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: 4-year-old girl injured, man arrested in Worcester crash