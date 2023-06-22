4-year-old girl allegedly kidnapped by mother found safe in Cheshire, state police say

A 4-year-old girl who was allegedly kidnapped by her mother, setting off an Amber Alert on Thursday morning, has been found safe, authorities said.

Investigators tracked down Cortana Goncalves in Cheshire shortly before 12 p.m. after her non-custodial biological mother, 32-year-old Brandee Arnold, took her from a family gathering, according to Massachusetts.

Goncalves wasn’t suffering from any reported injuries when emergency crews found her.

After issuing the Amber Alert, state police noted that Arnold had previously made both suicidal and homicidal statements.

Arnold allegedly took Cortana in violation of her custody agreement.

Springfield police assisted state troopers in the search for the pair after Arnold was last reportedly seen on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Blandford around 9:30 a.m.

It’s not clear if Arnold was with her daughter when she was found or if she’ll face charges in connection with the incident.

There were no additional details immediately available.

An investigation remains ongoing.

State police issue amber alert for child who was allegedly kidnapped by mother

State police issue amber alert for child who was allegedly kidnapped by mother

State police issue amber alert for child who was allegedly kidnapped by mother

State police issue amber alert for child who was allegedly kidnapped by mother

State police issue amber alert for child who was allegedly kidnapped by mother

UPDATE— Cortana Goncalves has been located; she is safe. She was found in Cheshire, Mass. More details to follow. Thank you to all who shared the initial tweet. https://t.co/CHhKnRX90t — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) June 22, 2023

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW