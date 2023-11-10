4-year-old girl bit by coyote; coyote killed by Mesa police in Phoenix

A four-year-old girl was bitten by a coyote Friday morning in Phoenix. The coyote was subsequently killed, according to the Mesa Police Department.

Just after 9:15 a.m. on Friday, Mesa police responded to the area of 72nd Street and Portobello Avenue following reports of a coyote biting a four-year-old girl. The girl's parents had already left the area with the child to get medical attention when the police arrived at the scene of the incident, according to the police.

Police mentioned that they attempted to monitor the coyote for more than an hour as it moved through the vicinity of the incident area.

Just after 10:30 a.m., the coyote was found along a canal near East Guadalupe Street and 72nd Street and then killed by a Mesa police officer. Arizona Game and Fish Department then took the coyote and tested it for rabies, police said.

Police said that the girl was bit in the head by the coyote and sustained minor injuries.

