4-year-old girl dead after being shot inside car on I-85 in DeKalb County, police say

A 4-year-old girl has died after being shot on I-85 on Sunday evening, police say.

DeKalb police say they were called to I-85 northbound at North Druid Hills Road just after 7:30 p.m. in reference to a person who had been shot.

When officers arrived, they found a 4-year-old girl dead in the backseat of a car who had been shot.

Her identity has not been not released.

Details on what led up to the shooting are limited, but police say no one else was hurt.

Detectives have not released any details on possible suspects or motives.

One lane of I-85 northbound is currently closed as police investigate.

