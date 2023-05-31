4-year-old girl dies after car is shot in targeted shooting, Nashville police say

Police are investigating a what they believe to be a targeted shooting that turned fatal for a 4-year-old girl.

Around 7:50 p.m. Tuesday, police said two men got out of a car next to a Chevrolet Malibu at a red light and opened fire at the intersection of Dickerson Pike and Douglas Avenue.

Police say Taliyah Frazier, 4, was a passenger in the vehicle and was shot in the head. Police say there were 2-year-old male twins in the vehicle. One of the twins suffered a grazing wound to his head; the other was uninjured.

The driver of the Malibu, the father of the twins, left the scene as shots rang out, driving to a store three miles away where the mother of the children works.

Anyone with information on the persons responsible is asked to contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.

