4-year-old girl dies; foul play suspected, Catawba County deputies say

Deputies are investigating the death of a 4-year-old girl in Catawba County.

The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office said it was called Nov. 17 around 2:15 p.m. to Hill Haven Drive in Vale for an unresponsive 4-year-old girl child.

The child was taken to the hospital that day, deputies said. She died four days later on Sunday, they said.

Deputies said they believe the girl’s death could be the result of a criminal act. They’re investigating and waiting for the medical examiner’s report.

Investigators aren’t releasing any information about possible suspects or pending charges at this time.

