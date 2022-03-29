4-year-old girl dies after shooting in DeKalb County, police say

A four-year-old DeKalb County girl has died after she was shot Monday night.

The shooting happened at a home on Bouldercrest Road around 10 p.m.

A family member rushed the child, identified as Janiyah Jenkins, to the hospital, where she died from her injuries this morning.

Levante Cummings, 27, has been arrested and charged with cruelty to a child in the second degree. Additional charges are pending.

It’s unclear who fired the shot. Police have not said if Cummings had any relationship to the child.

Police have not released the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

This is the second Georgia child to die of a gunshot wound in two days. A Warner Robins child who was shot in a drive-by shooting Friday night died early Monday morning at an Atlanta hospital. Jermarrion Cherry was just eight years old.

Last month, a 4-year-old boy died after he accidentally fired a gun left in a car in a Publix parking lot.