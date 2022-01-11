4-year-old girl found dead, mother unresponsive at resort, Osceola deputies say

A 4-year-old girl was found dead next to her unresponsive mother inside a hotel room at Star Island Resort and Club, said Osceola deputies Tuesday.

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the resort late on Monday after the woman’s family requested a well-being check because she failed to show up to work.

No one answered the door to the woman’s locked hotel room, the release said. After deputies gained entry, they found the woman and the girl unresponsive on the bed.

The child was declared dead on the scene, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Her mother had a “faint pulse” and was taken to AdventHealth Celebration for life-saving measures, the release said.

“This is an on-going investigation,” the agency said in an unsigned statement. “However, at this point in the investigation there is no evidence to suggest there were any other individuals involved in the incident.”

