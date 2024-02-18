4-year-old girl hospitalized after cars race on I-15

This is a developing story. ABC4 will update this post with more information as it becomes available.

PROVO, Utah (ABC4) — A four-year-old girl was taken to the hospital in serious condition after cars were racing on Interstate 15 near mile marker 265, according to the Department of Public Safety.

According to the DPS, the incident took place just before 7 p.m. on Saturday, as two southbound cars — a red Dodge Charger and a red Subaru WRX — were reportedly racing on I-15.

“The driver of the Subaru lost control, impacted the right concrete barrier, and ricocheted into the left barrier,” the DPS wrote in a press release.

Everyone inside of the Subaru was taken to the hospital, according to the DPS, with the four-year-old girl (who was reportedly unrestrained) transported in serious condition.

DPS said troopers were able to locate the driver of the Charger with the help of other motorists identifying the car.

According to the DPS, charges are set to be filed against both drivers.

There is no further information at this time.

