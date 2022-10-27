4-year-old girl missing for months rescued during traffic stop, Texas police say

A traffic stop led to the discovery of a 4-year-old girl who had been missing for months, according to Texas police.

Winters police officers say they stopped a speeding driver on state Highway 153 around 1 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27. There was a male driver and 4-year-old girl inside the car.

During the stop, the officers learned that there was a warrant for the driver on a kidnapping charge from Oklahoma, the department said in a Facebook post. They immediately arrested the driver and took the girl into custody.

Investigators later discovered the driver is the child’s biological father. He had taken the girl in July against an emergency order that was granted in Oklahoma, officers say.

“Tonight, God had a plan and put WPD in the right place, at the right time, allowing us to reunite a family,” the department wrote on Facebook.

The 4-year-old is in good health and will stay in protective custody until her guardian can pick her up, police said.

Winters is about 190 miles southwest of Fort Worth.

