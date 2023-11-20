4-year-old girl in Texas shot by grandpa accidentally in stable condition: Authorities

A child was accidentally shot in the head by a relative cleaning a firearm in Texas over the weekend, authorities say.

San Antonio Police Department responded to reports of a shooting in progress at a residential address around 5:15 p.m.

When officers arrived at the home, they located a 4-year-old girl with a gunshot graze to her head, producing a superficial wound, according to a spokesperson with the department.

Authorities reported to local outlets in the area that a relative, the child's grandfather, was cleaning a gun after returning from shooting range. The gun fired while he was cleaning it, causing a bullet to graze the girl’s head.

What condition is the child currently in?

The girl was transported to the hospital in stable condition. No gunshot puncture was observed on the girl’s head.

The grandpa was reportedly taken into custody for additional questioning.

San Antonio police have not released any additional information at this time.

