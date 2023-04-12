4-year-old girl in Woodland crash dies; 13-year-old suspect to make first court appearance

A 4-year-old girl has died from injuries she suffered Saturday in a fiery crash involving a 13-year-old boy who stole a relative’s car and led police in a chase before hitting two other vehicles in Woodland.

The girl died in a hospital and became the second person who died in the crash that occurred at the intersection of Court and College Streets, the Woodland Police Department announced Wednesday in a news release.

Tina Vital, 43, of Woodland was pronounced dead at the scene Saturday. She was the 4-year-old girl’s grandmother, KCRA reported.

Antonia Cordero, one of Vital’s relatives, created a Gofundme online fundraiser to help her family. Cordero announced in update that the little girl, Adalina, died from her injuries Wednesday morning.

The Police Department said the 13-year-old boy accused of driving the stolen vehicle was scheduled to make his first court appearance at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in Yolo County Juvenile Court. The department has not released his name because he is a minor.

Police said an officer spotted a vehicle Saturday afternoon in downtown Woodland that was being driven erratically. The officer tried to pull over the vehicle, but the driver refused to stop.

The stolen vehicle driven by the 13-year-old boy crashed into two other cars at the intersection, according to the Police Department.

There were 11 people injured in the crash; including the driver of the stolen car, four people were in one vehicle and six others were in the second vehicle struck. Photos of the crash site showed the vehicles stacked upon each other; one of them charred by flames.