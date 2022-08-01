4-year-old and his grandmother killed in multi-car crash, South Carolina coroner says

A 4-year-old and his grandmother were killed in a South Carolina crash that sent multiple people to a hospital, officials said.

North Charleston police said a Ford was “traveling at a high rate of speed” when it hit another car, sending both vehicles through a red light. The drivers then ran into other cars that had the green light on Friday, July 29, according to officials.

Three people were taken to a hospital, and two died at the scene. The Charleston County Coroner’s Office identified the deceased as 62-year-old Debora Page and her grandson, 4-year-old Jo’siah Fragier.

Now, the Ford driver is charged in their deaths. The North Charleston Police Department in a news release didn’t list attorney information for the man, identified in the release as 62-year-old James Hart of Charleston.

The seven-car crash was reported at about 8:30 a.m. at the intersection of Rivers and Cosgrove avenues.

Page was stopped on Rivers Avenue when police said Hart ran into the back of her car. The impact pushed both cars into the path of traffic, according to an incident report.

Hart was arrested and “charged with two counts of reckless homicide,” officials said. He was booked into the Charleston County jail, and the case remained under investigation as of July 31.

