4-year-old Grovetown girl dies after shooting involving unattended gun

One month after a 4-year-old Grovetown girl was shot in the head with her father's unattended gun, Grovetown Police Department announced she was pronounced dead.

Th department was notified Friday morning of the passing of Phoenix Daniels, who was shot on May 29, according to a news release.

Davion Daniels, 24, of Grovetown, is charged with cruelty to children in the second degree and possession of a machine gun, according to the Grovetown Police Department. The machine gun charge was added because the gun was illegally modified to a fully automatic configuration.

The shooting

Just before 5:45 p.m. on May 29, Columbia County deputies were flagged down by two adults in a car on Horizon South Parkway, near Gateway Boulevard, who were attempting to bring a the child to the hospital, according to previous reporting.

Investigators learned the toddler was in a home at Sterlington Apartments with her father, Daniels, as well as several others at the time of the shooting, according to the department. Daniels admitted to placing a loaded 9mm Glock handgun on the floor while he went downstairs to take a phone call. Daniels told officers he went downstairs and heard a gunshot.

