4-year-old hikes through the wind and snow and sets record as youngest to climb Snowdon
Albie-Junior Thomas, a 4-year-old who wears a prosthetic leg, is the youngest person to summit Snowdon, the highest peak in Wales.
Albie-Junior Thomas, a 4-year-old who wears a prosthetic leg, is the youngest person to summit Snowdon, the highest peak in Wales.
Some TikTokers are judging the mom for letting this happen — but others don't see the big deal.
Hannity texted Trump's aide telling him to stop talking about the election being rigged. Trump said 'I disagree with Sean on that statement.'
"This is how I sent my husband to the dermatologist."View Entire Post ›
Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic desperately pleaded for her life before she was fatally shot with her own gun in a tragic shooting at a northern Illinois hotel last week, according to prosecutors.
The new video gives Republican lawmakers a taste of their own words about the Jan. 6 insurrection.
The Fox News personality claimed it's "the MSNBC administration" and received a blunt reminder.
Cole Hagan, a high school junior, was at a pool party when he was lured outside and then attacked by a friend. His family is seeking justice, their lawyer said.
The 70-year-old actress was all smiles as she gave a rescue elephant a mud bath at the Green Elephant Sanctuary Park in Phuket, Thailand
The Country Music Hall of Fame member known for songs like "Harper Valley PTA" and "Homecoming" died last summer
When Ricky Jones claimed he could make a test few white people could pass, I took him up on it. So did a lot of you.
A quick-thinking Patrick Mahomes knew how to turn those boos to cheers.
The auto repair shop owner is at the center of a complaint filed by the Department of Labor.
Maricopa County released a 93-page point-by-point response to Arizona Senate contractor claims about the county's 2020 presidential election.
Rita Ora's abs look so toned while rocking a black string bikini on a beach in Australia in a new Instagram photo. She does HIIT with a trainer to stay fit.
The crucial thing the House Jan. 6 committee knows about Trump that we don't
View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunisa Lee (@sunisalee) Suni Lee is speaking out about her new relationship after going public with boyfriend Jaylin Smith over the holidays. On Dec.
GettyEven as daily new COVID cases set all-time records and hospitals fill up, epidemiologists have arrived at a perhaps surprising consensus. Yes, the latest Omicron variant of the novel coronavirus is bad. But it could have been a lot worse.Even as cases have surged, deaths haven’t—at least not to the same degree. Omicron is highly transmissible but generally not as severe as some older variants—“lineages” is the scientific term.We got lucky. But that luck might not hold. Many of the same epid
Alessandra Ambrosio has been relaxing in her native Brazil with loved ones, including her daughter Anja.
🚨KAREN ALERT!🚨View Entire Post ›
The Watergate figure interpreted Attorney General Merrick Garland's latest comments as a warning to the ex-president and his allies.